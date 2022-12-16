Ridgetop Elementary teacher running 50 miles for fundraiser

Ridgetop Elementary students high five Luis Reséndiz as he completes a 50-mile run around the school in 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Luis Reséndiz

A first grade teacher at Ridgetop Elementary will run 50 miles around the Central Austin school today as part of an effort to raise money to purchase a book vending machine.

The big picture: It will be Luis Reséndiz's third time making the 50-mile haul, and he hopes to do it in under eight hours.

Last year, he raised over $13,000 to purchase bilingual resources for over 400 students at the dual-language school.

In 2020, he ran one-mile laps around his apartment complex and raised over $11,500 for bilingual resources and other classroom supplies.

What they're saying: Reséndiz told Axios he got the idea during the coronavirus pandemic, when students were sent home and the future of classrooms was unclear.

"We were isolating from each other, and I was like, 'I need to get the community together somehow,'" he recalled. "I was a marathoner, never an ultra marathoner. … 50 miles was something crazy for me. It has to be meaningful to me and meaningful to the community."

Details: Reséndiz will start his run around 7:30am, when kids start arriving.

The students will continue with their school day as usual and wave to him during recess as he makes the 1-mile loop.

He expects to finish around 2:30pm as parents arrive to pick their children up.

"Last year was pretty memorable," he said. "This time I hope it's … even better, with more parents involved and kids lined up."

How to give: Donate online. All donations will go directly to the classroom.