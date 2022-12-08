Austin-based CoCollect loans museum-quality art to its members. Photo courtesy of Tom Jean Webb via Ivester Contemporary

A new Austin firm loans museum-quality art to customers trying to quickly decorate home and office spaces with unique pieces.

Why it matters: The firm's emergence is a ripple effect of the tide of young professionals now coming to shore in Austin with newfound money and real estate.

What they're saying: CoCollect founder Keli Hogsett told Axios it's time-consuming to acquire fine art, leading many homeowners to hastily purchase prints from big box stores or Etsy to fill walls in a new space.

There's a place for prints, Hogsett said, but "it's not necessarily supporting the art system."

"Our mission is to get more people living with and learning about fine art," Hogsett added.

Flashback: CoCollect began beta testing its product — via word of mouth — roughly a year ago.

Details: Now, the company is available to the public, and their initial customers are renewing their CoCollect service and buying some pieces to keep.

Each piece in CoCollect's collection is valued between $2,000 and as high as $160,000.

Customers can choose from 3 to 7 pieces, with annual membership levels at $3,000, $6,000 or $11,000.

The company texts interesting facts every other week to help members learn about the pieces and artists in their collection.

Of note: Most of CoCollect's collection is made up of contemporary art, and Hogsett said many of the pieces have a tie to Austin or Texas.

What's next: CoCollect has focused most of its efforts on Austin customers but they're starting to add members in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Hogsett plans to do an official launch in those cities as they acquire more customers.

The bottom line: "Building a fine art collection is really hard and takes a long time, and it should," Hogsett said. "You're learning a lot, you're trying to find just the right piece that suits your style and your space and is something you connect with."