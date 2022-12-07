6 New Year's Eve events in Austin to ring in 2023

Whether you're looking for a low-key evening or a chance to end 2022 with a bang, there are plenty of ways to spend New Year's Eve in Austin.

We've rounded up plans for every kind of Austinite:

🎸 For the old-school local: Celebrate at The Paramount Theatre during Bob Schneider's New Year's Eve party with guests Primo the Alien and Big Skinny. Tickets start at $35, show begins at 9pm.

🎆 For the whole family: Auditorium Shores is home to the city of Austin's official New Year's Eve celebration. Free admission from 6pm to midnight.

💃 For the dancing queen: Put on your cocktail attire and enjoy live music, DJ sets and a champagne toast at midnight. Pre-sale tickets start at $25.

🍸 For the wannabe flappers: Do it big at the Hilton Austin's Gatsby's House party with a prepaid bar, DJs, casino games, prizes and more. Tickets start at $155.

🪩 For the Instagrammer: The Belmont will host a New Year's Eve Silent Disco experience with a complimentary glass of champagne and two picturesque balloon drops at midnight. Tickets start at $75.

❤️ For the love birds: Avoid the crowd at DrinkWell in North Loop, which will offer food, its House of Effervescence cocktail menu and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. No cover and no reservations.

🍷 A New Year's Day bonus: Head to the Hill Country for William Chris Vineyards' annual black eyed pea cook off from 1-4pm New Year's Day. Tickets start at $50 at this family-friendly event.