A map of the new Areté Collective project, which will be built on the 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch. Photo courtesy of Areté Collective

Construction is set to begin next year on a 3,500-home subdivision on a ranch fronting Lake Travis, the latest batch of homes to blanket Austin's western flank.

Why it matters: Suburban sprawl continues virtually unabated in the environmentally sensitive Hill Country.

What they're saying: The Areté Collective — developers of the planned Thomas Ranch subdivision — say their project will feature "sustainability as a foundational pillar."

"While the last generation was about what you build, this generation is focused on what you preserve," Rebecca Buchan, CEO of Areté Collective, said.

Details: The homes, for rent and sale, will be built on the 2,200-acre ranch in Spicewood, just off Texas Highway 71.

A press release notes "multi-mobility options" to make getting around less car dependent, "most notably through the development of a 15-minute walkable downtown village."

Bike paths and open space will "connect residents to the land where they live."

An "eco-friendly golf course" has a "focus on water conservation."

The other side: "Building thousands of single-family homes in the exurbs in endangered songbird habitat in an area with disappearing water supplies is not eco-friendly," Bill Bunch, executive director of Austin environmental group Save Our Springs Alliance, tells Axios, referring to nesting habitat for the golden-cheeked warbler.

Of note: Through a contract with the Lower Colorado River Authority, the development can draw as much as 520 million gallons of water a year from Lake Travis — enough to fill about 790 Olympic-sized pools.

Zoom out: Less than 5% of Hill Country land has been set aside for conservation by landowners as ranches are broken up and transformed into sprawling subdivisions.

Creeks key to the region's recreational economy are under threat from a proliferation of sewage-treatment plants aimed at dealing with the waste that accompanies thousands of new residents, per a report earlier this year by the Texas Hill Country Conservation Network.

Attendant light pollution means dark skies, key to local tourism economies and wildlife, are slowly brightening, per the report.

By the numbers: The population of unincorporated Travis County grew by 98% between 1990 and 2020, by 109% in Burnet County — and by 195% in Hays County, with much of it in the northern areas around Dripping Springs.

Between the lines: The Texas Legislature, known for its friendliness toward the real estate industry, has been uninterested in lending authority to county governments to regulate land development.

What we're watching: How greater Austin continues to balance lake life with cars and cul-de-sacs.