Atlanta-based CharterUP launches in Austin
Atlanta-based CharterUP expanded its charter bus booking technology into Austin and San Antonio on Tuesday, on the heels of a $60 million Series A funding round with Austin-based Tritium Partners.
Why it matters: The University of Texas and companies including H-E-B, Apple and Amazon book employee ground travel using CharterUP, and the company expanded to Dallas-Fort Worth last month.
Details: 160 buses will rollout in Austin in partnership with 16 locally based charter bus operators. Pricing will vary based on the trip, a spokesperson told Axios.
- Smaller groups of 15 to 20 passengers cost a minimum of $550 to $600 a day.
- For larger groups, 35 to 55 passengers, it's a minimum of $800 a day.
What they're saying: "As Texas' Innovation Corridor continues to grow into one of the country's most exciting tech hubs, Austin and San Antonio are a perfect fit for our services," said Armir Harris, founder and CEO of CharterUP.
Zoom out: Charter bus and group transportation services have found a welcome market in Texas this year.
- Luxury bus service Vonlane added a Dallas-to-Austin route earlier this year.
- Uber began its national rollout of Uber Charter in Texas, starting with Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth in a partnership with US Coachways.
- Meanwhile, Austin-based Fetii has grown its on-demand group transportation and ride-sharing services locally this year, with 15 passenger vehicles.
The bottom line: Harris predicts Austin's booming tech industry will generate customers for CharterUP.
- "The influx of tech companies and businesses establishing corporate headquarters in the area will continue to transform the area into a center for commerce and convening, making Central Texas a place primed for CharterUP to support organizations in need of easy, accessible group transport."
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.