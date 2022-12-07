Atlanta-based CharterUP expanded its charter bus booking technology into Austin and San Antonio on Tuesday, on the heels of a $60 million Series A funding round with Austin-based Tritium Partners.

Why it matters: The University of Texas and companies including H-E-B, Apple and Amazon book employee ground travel using CharterUP, and the company expanded to Dallas-Fort Worth last month.

Details: 160 buses will rollout in Austin in partnership with 16 locally based charter bus operators. Pricing will vary based on the trip, a spokesperson told Axios.

Smaller groups of 15 to 20 passengers cost a minimum of $550 to $600 a day.

For larger groups, 35 to 55 passengers, it's a minimum of $800 a day.

What they're saying: "As Texas' Innovation Corridor continues to grow into one of the country's most exciting tech hubs, Austin and San Antonio are a perfect fit for our services," said Armir Harris, founder and CEO of CharterUP.

Zoom out: Charter bus and group transportation services have found a welcome market in Texas this year.

Luxury bus service Vonlane added a Dallas-to-Austin route earlier this year.

Uber began its national rollout of Uber Charter in Texas, starting with Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth in a partnership with US Coachways.

Meanwhile, Austin-based Fetii has grown its on-demand group transportation and ride-sharing services locally this year, with 15 passenger vehicles.

The bottom line: Harris predicts Austin's booming tech industry will generate customers for CharterUP.