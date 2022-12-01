Key Texas property poised for redevelopment

The imagined view from a terrace once the Statesman site is redeveloped. Rendering courtesy of Skidmore-Owings-Merrill, via Endeavor

The Austin City Council could give final approval Thursday for the massive redevelopment of the old American-Statesman site.

Why it matters: Positioned against Lady Bird Lake and the Ann Richards Bridge, the 19-acre tract is possibly the most valuable underdeveloped site in the city.

Catch up quick: The redevelopment project has been caught up in a swirl of local politics over affordable housing, park space and the fate of a proposed hotel.

Details: The Statesman site could include up to 1,378 apartments, a 275-room hotel, 1.5 million square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space, per city documents.

That could result in twice as much square footage as Barton Creek Square mall and a high-rise or two taller than the Frost Bank Tower, per the Austin Business Journal.

The hold up: The City Council is sparring — among its own members and with the developer, Endeavor Real Estate Group — over the affordable housing set-aside.

Richard Suttle, the lawyer for the development team, has said 55 units could be made affordable — or 4% of all the apartments.

But other options, proposed or backed by the developer, include 70 affordable units at another building controlled by Endeavor — or a payment of $20 million to underwrite more affordable housing at a site off South Lamar.

Between the lines: The Statesman site, located at 305 S. Congress Ave., is owned by the Cox family, which bought it from their namesake newspaper chain, Cox Media Group, in 2015.

Disclosure: Cox Enterprises owns Axios Media, which has editorial independence.

Flashback: Last year the City Council created a tax increment reinvestment zone, to use future tax revenue from new development to pay for infrastructure improvements needed on the property — the creation of streets and the laying of utilities.

The City Council could also vote today to divert nearly half of future tax collection increases in the district for a period of 20 years or more into the special reinvestment zone fund.

Yes but: An odd-bedfellow coalition of environmentalists and conservative tax hawks have decried the financing mechanism as a "giveaway" of hundreds of millions of dollars in future tax revenues.

"This giveaway sets a terrible precedent that other developers will follow, demanding their own massive tax handouts, costing taxpayers billions," attorney Roger Borgelt, a former Travis County Republican Party officer, said.

What we're watching: Whether the Council actually gives final approval — or postpones a vote.