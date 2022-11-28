Where to find your Christmas tree
We've rounded up local spots where you can find a Christmas tree in Austin, and there are even options to chop down your own.
Austin Optimist Club
Details: This tree lot has been a part of Austin for almost 70 years.
- Choose from 4,000 trees at 2813 San Gabriel St.
Of note: Fires and drought in the Pacific Northwest coupled with increased shipping costs have "substantially" increased the price of Christmas trees, according to the club.
Elgin Christmas Tree Farm
Details: Chop down your own tree at this farm, which has been in Elgin for 35 years.
- A limited selection of trees are available to cut each year, and saws and twine are provided.
- Check the farm's Facebook page for updates on availability.
Brungot Farms Christmas Trees
Details: Find Christmas trees and wreaths at this Cedar Park lot.
- The lot is set up at the Twin Lakes YMCA in Cedar Park.
Papa Noël
Details: Get your tree delivered or head to one of their lot locations across Austin.
- Papa Noël's trees are hand-picked in North Carolina, and include True Fir trees, mountain grown and Noble Fir trees from Oregon.
And there's always Lowe's and Home Depot.
