Where to find your Christmas tree

Christmas trees at the Elgin Christmas Tree Farm. Photo courtesy of Elgin Christmas Tree Farm

We've rounded up local spots where you can find a Christmas tree in Austin, and there are even options to chop down your own.

Austin Optimist Club

Details: This tree lot has been a part of Austin for almost 70 years.

Choose from 4,000 trees at 2813 San Gabriel St.

Of note: Fires and drought in the Pacific Northwest coupled with increased shipping costs have "substantially" increased the price of Christmas trees, according to the club.

Elgin Christmas Tree Farm

Details: Chop down your own tree at this farm, which has been in Elgin for 35 years.

A limited selection of trees are available to cut each year, and saws and twine are provided.

Check the farm's Facebook page for updates on availability.

Brungot Farms Christmas Trees

Details: Find Christmas trees and wreaths at this Cedar Park lot.

The lot is set up at the Twin Lakes YMCA in Cedar Park.

Papa Noël

Details: Get your tree delivered or head to one of their lot locations across Austin.

Papa Noël's trees are hand-picked in North Carolina, and include True Fir trees, mountain grown and Noble Fir trees from Oregon.

And there's always Lowe's and Home Depot.