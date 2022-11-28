3 hours ago - Business

Where to find your Christmas tree

Nicole Cobler

Christmas trees at the Elgin Christmas Tree Farm. Photo courtesy of Elgin Christmas Tree Farm

We've rounded up local spots where you can find a Christmas tree in Austin, and there are even options to chop down your own.

Austin Optimist Club

Details: This tree lot has been a part of Austin for almost 70 years.

  • Choose from 4,000 trees at 2813 San Gabriel St.

Of note: Fires and drought in the Pacific Northwest coupled with increased shipping costs have "substantially" increased the price of Christmas trees, according to the club.

Elgin Christmas Tree Farm

Details: Chop down your own tree at this farm, which has been in Elgin for 35 years.

Brungot Farms Christmas Trees

Details: Find Christmas trees and wreaths at this Cedar Park lot.

Papa Noël

Details: Get your tree delivered or head to one of their lot locations across Austin.

  • Papa Noël's trees are hand-picked in North Carolina, and include True Fir trees, mountain grown and Noble Fir trees from Oregon.

And there's always Lowe's and Home Depot.

