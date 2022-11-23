Before and after pictures. Firefighter Rashard Montgomery drops a frozen turkey into super-hot oil. Photos: Courtesy of Austin Fire Department (left) and Asher Price/Axios (right).

If you're deep-frying your turkey this year, be careful.

Yes, you want a crisp, juicy bird — but you also want to keep your eyebrow hairs unsinged.

What's happening: The Austin Fire Department on Tuesday demonstrated how not to fry your turkey.

The big picture: U.S. fire departments respond to more than 1,400 fires on Thanksgiving, more than three times the average of any other day during the year.

Texas ranks first among states for the most grease and cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day.

What not to do: The main causes of deep-fryer fires include:

Too much oil in the fryer pot. Oil spilling out of the pot can hit the burner and cause flare-ups.

Dropping a frozen or partially thawed turkey — which has a lot of frozen water inside it — into oil. "Water and oil are explosively destructive together," Angela Martin, a lieutenant with the Austin Fire Department, told reporters at the demonstration.

Frying too close to buildings. Cook away from flammables and keep your distance from wooden structures.

What they did: "We did pretty much everything you're not supposed to do to get an amazing, cool flame," Martin said.

They overfilled the fryer pot and heated it to 500 degrees — and dropped a frozen turkey into it.

The deep-fried turkey, post-fireball, ready for its close-up. Nice color — but probably not particularly edible. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Be smart: Martin recommended deep frying with an apron.