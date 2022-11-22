If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, it's time to start getting ready.

Why it matters: Austin-based food blogger Addie Broyles, who writes the insightful Feminist Kitchen newsletter, shared some advice with us to make this year's Turkey Day run as smoothly as velvety pumpkin pie.

Broyles, who formerly wrote a newspaper column for the Austin American-Statesman about cooking, farmers' markets and food products, will interview celebrity chef Nigella Lawson on Tuesday night at the Long Center.

Her tips: Go potluck. Claim the dishes you want to cook and let everyone know the rest is up for grabs. "It allows people to express themselves at the dinner table, and they can bring what they need and like to eat."