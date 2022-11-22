1 hour ago - News
Thanksgiving tips from Austin's Feminist Kitchen
If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, it's time to start getting ready.
Why it matters: Austin-based food blogger Addie Broyles, who writes the insightful Feminist Kitchen newsletter, shared some advice with us to make this year's Turkey Day run as smoothly as velvety pumpkin pie.
- Broyles, who formerly wrote a newspaper column for the Austin American-Statesman about cooking, farmers' markets and food products, will interview celebrity chef Nigella Lawson on Tuesday night at the Long Center.
Her tips: Go potluck. Claim the dishes you want to cook and let everyone know the rest is up for grabs. "It allows people to express themselves at the dinner table, and they can bring what they need and like to eat."
- Experiment. "People often discourage folks from experimenting on Thanksgiving, but it's a great time, because there are so many dishes on the table." Now's the chance to make that mashed potato with cilantro and lime dish.
- Fresh is your friend. Grab some salad greens, put them in a nice bowl, and bring along a jar of salad dressing and some parmesan cheese to shave over it. "People love something fresh on Thanksgiving, and it doesn't require much culinary skill."
- Don't kill yourself trying to cook. "Head to Swedish Hill and pick up a pound of their fancy salad that you're never going to make — and it's a way to support a local business."
