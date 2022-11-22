Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in Austin

Perry's Steakhouse will offer takeout options for Thanksgiving. Photo: Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse

For those hoping to take the stress out of turkey day, there are plenty of Thanksgiving takeout options around Austin.

Of note: Many deadlines to order takeout have passed, but these businesses still have Thanksgiving options available.1

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon

Details: Turkey meals, sides and desserts available with options for groups of all sizes. Food comes fully cooked with reheat instructions.

Pick up Wednesday at 1703 S. 1st St.

Order online.

Perry's Steakhouse

Details: Ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat options ready for pickup, including a smoked, sliced turkey breast meal and butternut squash bisque.

Pick up Thursday at 114 W. 7th St.

Order online or dine in.

Of note: Dine-in and takeout options are also available at their sister concept CARVE American Grille at 7415 Southwest Parkway.

Antonelli's

Details: Austin's favorite cheese shop has cheese trays available to pick up today, but they're sold out Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

Pick up 4220 Duval St.

Order online or head to the store to make your own tray.

B. Cooper Barbecue

Details: You have until Wednesday to preorder a Thanksgiving turkey breast or whole turkey from this barbecue truck.