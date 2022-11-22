Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in Austin
For those hoping to take the stress out of turkey day, there are plenty of Thanksgiving takeout options around Austin.
Of note: Many deadlines to order takeout have passed, but these businesses still have Thanksgiving options available.1
Fresa's Chicken al Carbon
Details: Turkey meals, sides and desserts available with options for groups of all sizes. Food comes fully cooked with reheat instructions.
- Pick up Wednesday at 1703 S. 1st St.
- Order online.
Perry's Steakhouse
Details: Ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat options ready for pickup, including a smoked, sliced turkey breast meal and butternut squash bisque.
- Pick up Thursday at 114 W. 7th St.
- Order online or dine in.
Of note: Dine-in and takeout options are also available at their sister concept CARVE American Grille at 7415 Southwest Parkway.
Antonelli's
Details: Austin's favorite cheese shop has cheese trays available to pick up today, but they're sold out Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.
- Pick up 4220 Duval St.
- Order online or head to the store to make your own tray.
B. Cooper Barbecue
Details: You have until Wednesday to preorder a Thanksgiving turkey breast or whole turkey from this barbecue truck.
- Pick up at 705 Gunter St.
- Order online.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.