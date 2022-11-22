1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Where to order Thanksgiving takeout in Austin

Nicole Cobler

Perry's Steakhouse will offer takeout options for Thanksgiving. Photo: Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse

For those hoping to take the stress out of turkey day, there are plenty of Thanksgiving takeout options around Austin.

Of note: Many deadlines to order takeout have passed, but these businesses still have Thanksgiving options available.1

Fresa's Chicken al Carbon

Details: Turkey meals, sides and desserts available with options for groups of all sizes. Food comes fully cooked with reheat instructions.

Perry's Steakhouse

Details: Ready-to-eat and heat-and-eat options ready for pickup, including a smoked, sliced turkey breast meal and butternut squash bisque.

Of note: Dine-in and takeout options are also available at their sister concept CARVE American Grille at 7415 Southwest Parkway.

Antonelli's

Details: Austin's favorite cheese shop has cheese trays available to pick up today, but they're sold out Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

  • Pick up 4220 Duval St.
  • Order online or head to the store to make your own tray.
B. Cooper Barbecue

Details: You have until Wednesday to preorder a Thanksgiving turkey breast or whole turkey from this barbecue truck.

