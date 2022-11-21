33 mins ago - Food and Drink
Where to watch the World Cup in Austin
The World Cup has arrived and there are plenty of Austin bars opening their doors for watch parties.
What's happening: The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, with the host nation taking on Ecuador.
Zoom in: The United States is in Group B with England, Iran and Wales. All three USA group stage matches kick off at 1pm CT:
- Monday: Wales
- Nov. 25: England
- Nov. 29: Iran
How it works: The top two teams with the most points in the group stage will advance to the knockout stage.
- The final match is Dec. 18.
How to watch: FOX and Fox Sports will air all the games.
- You can stream full match replays free on Tubi.
Be smart: Alcohol sales in Texas start at 7am Monday through Saturday and 10am Sundays.
Where to watch:
- The Pub at 214 W. 4th St.
- Independence Brewing Co. at 3913 Todd Lane.
- Scholz Garten at 1607 San Jacinto Blvd.
- Black Sheep Lodge at 2108 S. Lamar Blvd.
- Jack & Ginger's at 11500B Rock Rose Ave.
- Lustre Pearl South at 10400 Menchaca Road.
- Haymaker at 2310 Manor Road.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.