Things to do in Austin, Nov. 18-20

It's another weekend in Austin with no shortage of things to do.

🍗 Snag a hot chicken sandwich at chef Laila Bazahm's one-night-only pop-up concept, The Bird & Crown. She'll start serving at Central Machine Works on Saturday from 4:30pm until she sells out.

🎶 Enjoy music and art at MAS Cultura Fest, a weekend-long event to amplify Latino artists at RichesArt Gallery. No admission fee to the art galleries between noon-5pm Saturday and Sunday, while all other events require a ticket purchase.

🍷 Take a drive to Marble Falls for Flat Creek Estate's weekend music series from 1-6pm Saturday and Sunday.

🎁 Shop for holiday gifts while supporting local artists during the first weekend of the annual Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Open daily from 10am to 10pm through Dec. 24.

⛳️ Shoot your shot at The Dirdie Birdie, a new immersive miniature golf experience that will open its doors today at The Domain.

💃 Watch a dance performance by Blipswitch to celebrate the new photo series Insecta by Frank Curry at the Long Time. With an appearance by the Austin band Grand Maximum. 3pm Saturday, $15.