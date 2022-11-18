Artists to see at Austin Studio Tour
Friday marks the second weekend of Austin Studio Tour, a two-weekend citywide event with lots of opportunities to enjoy beautiful art made by local creatives.
An added bonus: There are plenty of places to cross those holiday gifts off your list.
We've roundup up some local artists and events to catch:
Sarah Annie Navarrete
What: Navarrete will display her photography focused on dance and movement at her East Austin home studio.
- She describes her work as exploring "kinetic narratives through an emotional tone as they relate and identify to the human body."
Where: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday at 1709 Sanchez St.
Elizabeth Chiles
What: Chiles creates stunning botanical art, using photography, collage and more.
Where: The Canopy at 916 Springdale Road, Building 1, No. 205.
WYLD Gallery
What: This gallery displays contemporary and traditional art by Native American artists.
Where: The Canopy trailers at 916 Springdale Road, Trailer 11.
Rolling Ryot
What: An immersive sound and light experience with 15 channels arranged linearly across 420 feet underneath an overpass.
Where: 6:30-9:30pm Saturday at Rosewood Park.
The bottom line: There's so much to see, but don't worry about following a specific route.
- Participating home studios, galleries, live events and more are spread throughout the city.
- Find them online.
