27 mins ago - Things to Do

Artists to see at Austin Studio Tour

Nicole Cobler

“The Red Wolf Steps Softly Into His Garden" by Austin-based artist Cheryl Finfrock. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Friday marks the second weekend of Austin Studio Tour, a two-weekend citywide event with lots of opportunities to enjoy beautiful art made by local creatives.

An added bonus: There are plenty of places to cross those holiday gifts off your list.

We've roundup up some local artists and events to catch:

Sarah Annie Navarrete
Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Annie Navarrete

What: Navarrete will display her photography focused on dance and movement at her East Austin home studio.

  • She describes her work as exploring "kinetic narratives through an emotional tone as they relate and identify to the human body."

Where: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday at 1709 Sanchez St.

Elizabeth Chiles
Elizabeth Chiles' Time Being, no. 02, 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth Chiles

What: Chiles creates stunning botanical art, using photography, collage and more.

Where: The Canopy at 916 Springdale Road, Building 1, No. 205.

WYLD Gallery

What: This gallery displays contemporary and traditional art by Native American artists.

Where: The Canopy trailers at 916 Springdale Road, Trailer 11.

Rolling Ryot

What: An immersive sound and light experience with 15 channels arranged linearly across 420 feet underneath an overpass.

Where: 6:30-9:30pm Saturday at Rosewood Park.

The bottom line: There's so much to see, but don't worry about following a specific route.

  • Participating home studios, galleries, live events and more are spread throughout the city.
  • Find them online.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more