Artists to see at Austin Studio Tour

“The Red Wolf Steps Softly Into His Garden" by Austin-based artist Cheryl Finfrock. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Friday marks the second weekend of Austin Studio Tour, a two-weekend citywide event with lots of opportunities to enjoy beautiful art made by local creatives.

An added bonus: There are plenty of places to cross those holiday gifts off your list.

We've roundup up some local artists and events to catch:

Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Annie Navarrete

What: Navarrete will display her photography focused on dance and movement at her East Austin home studio.

She describes her work as exploring "kinetic narratives through an emotional tone as they relate and identify to the human body."

Where: Noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday at 1709 Sanchez St.

Elizabeth Chiles' Time Being, no. 02, 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Elizabeth Chiles

What: Chiles creates stunning botanical art, using photography, collage and more.

Where: The Canopy at 916 Springdale Road, Building 1, No. 205.

What: This gallery displays contemporary and traditional art by Native American artists.

Where: The Canopy trailers at 916 Springdale Road, Trailer 11.

What: An immersive sound and light experience with 15 channels arranged linearly across 420 feet underneath an overpass.

Where: 6:30-9:30pm Saturday at Rosewood Park.

The bottom line: There's so much to see, but don't worry about following a specific route.