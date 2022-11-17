1 hour ago - Things to Do

Watershed Protection Department employees part of Waller Creek dance

Nicole Cobler

Watershed Protection Department employees at the Waller Creek's inlet facility during a dress rehearsal. Photo courtesy of the Watershed Protection Department

More than two dozen Watershed Protection Department employees will be featured in a dance at Waller Creek.

Details: Set to live original music, the free performance presented by Forklift Danceworks runs from Thursday to Sunday and will explore the way water moves through downtown Austin, according to a news release.

  • The 45-minute performance titled "The Way of the Water: Waller Creek" will feature the stories of city workers, including those who remove trash from Lady Bird Lake and environmental scientists who monitor water quality.
  • The dance will also feature more than 15 vehicles including — you guessed it — a forklift.

What they're saying: Forklift Danceworks' Krissie Marty expects more than 2,000 attendees through the weekend "to see this urban waterway and the massive Tunnel Inlet Facility like never before."

  • "Audiences will experience beauty in the movement of work, and the awe-inspiring human efforts and innovations that both support and confront the power of nature," Marty said in a statement.

The big picture: The performance is part of a multi-year collaboration between Forklift Danceworks and Austin's Watershed Protection Department.

  • It's Forklift's seventh partnership with a city department.
An art installation at Waterloo Greenway's Creek Show, which is available to view for free, before or after Forklift Danceworks' performance this weekend. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

If you go: Reservations are still available for a couple performances and limited tickets will be available at the door.

  • The dance is also part of Waterloo Greenway's annual Creek Show, a series of art installations along Waller Creek.
  • Reserve a free Creek Show ticket to see the artwork before or after the Forklift performance.
