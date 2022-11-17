Watershed Protection Department employees part of Waller Creek dance

Watershed Protection Department employees at the Waller Creek's inlet facility during a dress rehearsal. Photo courtesy of the Watershed Protection Department

More than two dozen Watershed Protection Department employees will be featured in a dance at Waller Creek.

Details: Set to live original music, the free performance presented by Forklift Danceworks runs from Thursday to Sunday and will explore the way water moves through downtown Austin, according to a news release.

The 45-minute performance titled "The Way of the Water: Waller Creek" will feature the stories of city workers, including those who remove trash from Lady Bird Lake and environmental scientists who monitor water quality.

The dance will also feature more than 15 vehicles including — you guessed it — a forklift.

What they're saying: Forklift Danceworks' Krissie Marty expects more than 2,000 attendees through the weekend "to see this urban waterway and the massive Tunnel Inlet Facility like never before."

"Audiences will experience beauty in the movement of work, and the awe-inspiring human efforts and innovations that both support and confront the power of nature," Marty said in a statement.

The big picture: The performance is part of a multi-year collaboration between Forklift Danceworks and Austin's Watershed Protection Department.

It's Forklift's seventh partnership with a city department.

An art installation at Waterloo Greenway's Creek Show, which is available to view for free, before or after Forklift Danceworks' performance this weekend. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

If you go: Reservations are still available for a couple performances and limited tickets will be available at the door.