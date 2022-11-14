1 hour ago - News

County results underscore Republicans dominance in Texas

Nicole Cobler
Data: AP, New York Times; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals

Nearly a week after an election that saw Gov. Greg Abbott decisively defeat Democrat Beto O'Rourke to win a third term, this map could either be triggering or a thing of rose-colored beauty.

Why we bring it up: The map suggests that Democrats are making little headway — or even moving in the wrong direction.

By the numbers: It wasn't even close. Unofficial results show Abbott with an 11-point victory — 54.8% to 43.8%.

  • Abbott beat little-known Democrat Lupe Valdez by a similar margin in 2018.
  • O'Rourke won fewer counties this election than when he ran against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 — 19 counties this year, compared to 32 in 2018.

Meanwhile: O'Rourke's margins in metro areas weren't as solid as they were 2018.

  • In his bid for the Senate seat, O'Rourke flipped historically red suburban counties like Williamson, Fort Bend and Hays.
  • But this time around, Abbott narrowly defeated O'Rourke in Williamson County. Democrats hung onto Fort Bend and Hays this election, although by a slimmer margin than in 2018.

Where they go from here: The governor's race underscores Republican dominance in statewide politics for years to come.

