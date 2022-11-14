County results underscore Republicans dominance in Texas

Data: AP, New York Times; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals

Nearly a week after an election that saw Gov. Greg Abbott decisively defeat Democrat Beto O'Rourke to win a third term, this map could either be triggering or a thing of rose-colored beauty.

Why we bring it up: The map suggests that Democrats are making little headway — or even moving in the wrong direction.

By the numbers: It wasn't even close. Unofficial results show Abbott with an 11-point victory — 54.8% to 43.8%.

Abbott beat little-known Democrat Lupe Valdez by a similar margin in 2018.

O'Rourke won fewer counties this election than when he ran against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 — 19 counties this year, compared to 32 in 2018.

Meanwhile: O'Rourke's margins in metro areas weren't as solid as they were 2018.

In his bid for the Senate seat, O'Rourke flipped historically red suburban counties like Williamson, Fort Bend and Hays.

But this time around, Abbott narrowly defeated O'Rourke in Williamson County. Democrats hung onto Fort Bend and Hays this election, although by a slimmer margin than in 2018.

Where they go from here: The governor's race underscores Republican dominance in statewide politics for years to come.