Austin's biggest scones
🫖 As an inveterate tea drinker, I'm always on the lookout for a great scone — something crumbly, but not too crumbly — flaky, lightly sweetened.
- A nice scone leaves you feeling full and elegant at the same time.
I found a very good one recently at Brentwood Social House, a rambling cafe on Koenig, just east of Burnet.
- Pro tip: It's open to the public, but if you want a fun outing with friends, the cafe reserves tea times with settings of sweet, mismatched, vintage china sets.
- Brentwood Social House wins authenticity points for carrying millionaire bars, Bakewell tarts and lemon tea cake.
Details: The cafe's "fat rascal scone" is a Texas-sized version, finished with currants and almonds and served with jam and butter — and they'll even toast it up for you. Pretty and filling.
