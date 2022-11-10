48 mins ago - News

Austin's biggest scones

Asher Price
A big fat rascal scone at Brentwood Social House

The big fat rascal scone at Brentwood Social House. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

🫖 As an inveterate tea drinker, I'm always on the lookout for a great scone — something crumbly, but not too crumbly — flaky, lightly sweetened.

  • A nice scone leaves you feeling full and elegant at the same time.

I found a very good one recently at Brentwood Social House, a rambling cafe on Koenig, just east of Burnet.

Details: The cafe's "fat rascal scone" is a Texas-sized version, finished with currants and almonds and served with jam and butter — and they'll even toast it up for you. Pretty and filling.

