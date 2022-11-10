🫖 As an inveterate tea drinker, I'm always on the lookout for a great scone — something crumbly, but not too crumbly — flaky, lightly sweetened.

A nice scone leaves you feeling full and elegant at the same time.

I found a very good one recently at Brentwood Social House, a rambling cafe on Koenig, just east of Burnet.

Pro tip: It's open to the public, but if you want a fun outing with friends, the cafe reserves tea times with settings of sweet, mismatched, vintage china sets.

It's open to the public, but if you want a fun outing with friends, the cafe reserves tea times with settings of sweet, mismatched, vintage china sets. Brentwood Social House wins authenticity points for carrying millionaire bars, Bakewell tarts and lemon tea cake.

Details: The cafe's "fat rascal scone" is a Texas-sized version, finished with currants and almonds and served with jam and butter — and they'll even toast it up for you. Pretty and filling.