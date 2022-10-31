Safety concerns prompts Election Day school closings

Austin public schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers.

Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors during school hours now poses security challenges.

Districts either have to close, forcing parents to find child care alternatives, or figure out how to reconfigure safety plans and the flow of traffic.

What's happening: Austin ISD is canceling classes, joining schools in Dallas and San Antonio, to make way for voters.

Election Day will be a staff development day.

What they’re saying: "This will ensure security at campuses, and allow more campuses to serve as community-focused voting locations in future years," said Jacob Reach, Austin ISD's chief of governmental relations.

Plus: In a news release, AISD officials also said "Making this day a holiday would ensure that more of our staff and students of voting age would be able to get to the polls and make their voices heard."

Context: Texas was considered a key state in an August House Oversight Committee report on violent threats to election workers.

Per Texas election code, schools must be made available for use as polling sites if needed.

Between the lines: At AISD parents can no longer walk their little ones into the classroom. They instead have to drop them off with teachers at designated spots outside schools.

Bottom line: Voting security has become paramount, forcing parents to figure out how to occupy their children on an otherwise regular Tuesday.