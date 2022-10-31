Data: Tim Renner via The Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

"Unexplained noises or screams" — that's the most common category of hauntings, according to an index of nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations in the United States collected and organized from reader submissions to the paranormal website The Shadowlands.

Why it matters: The Axios Visuals team thought it would be a fun Halloween treat for readers to dig into this data set of supposedly haunted places, looking at the types of haunting and which states have the most reported spooky experiences.

Zoom in: At Austin's Crockett High School "there is a little girl roaming the basement of the school ... in search of her family. At night by the big gym when teachers work late ... you can hear a little girl crying, walking up and down the hall."