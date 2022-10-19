Austin's best conveyor-belt sushi

I dropped by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, up by Airport and North Lamar boulevards, for the latest in our journeys in strip mall gastronomy.

This strip mall, called The Crescent, has you covered on Asian dining and goods — you can get your Christmas shopping done at the Tanuki Games store or Japanese goods emporium Daiso or pick up a pickled pepper tofu snack at the Ranch 99 supermarket.

The concept: Japanese novelty. You grab small plates of sushi — or, oddly enough, New York cheesecake — as they roll by a conveyor belt.

A robot named Cody brings you drinks. The whole thing is totally fun, inexpensive and very 21st century.

And: If you and your party consume at least 15 plates, you qualify for a free gift, like Pac-Man inspired keychains and stickers.

Details: Sushi plates at the chain — there are more than 500 locations across the U.S., Taiwan and Japan — start at $3.05 apiece.

The dashi-olive salmon nigiri was a cut above supermarket fare.

Six-word review: You're not here for the sushi.

Pro tip: Head afterwards to the Taiwanese bakery 85C for a milk-tea pastry — pliable, chewy, with a caramel-y cream inside.

The bottom line: Between Korean BBQ, the steamed dumpling joint Steamies and the ramen spot Sazan, if you can't find something at this strip mall to eat, there might be something wrong with you.