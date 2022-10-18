Where to find Austin-area dinosaur tracks

We recently headed to the Leander dinosaur tracks, located in a very pretty bend in the bed of the San Gabriel River.

What it is: About a half-dozen impressions of three-toed dinosaur tracks baked into the hard limestone and exposed now because of drought.

Scientists say they may have belonged to acrocanthosaurus, a roughly four-ton, T-Rex-like predator who roamed these parts more than 100 million years ago.

The footprints are so perfect they almost look fake.

Speaking of: There are some round impressions in the riverbed that some people say are also dino prints.

You'll find yourself looking at shapes in the limestone as if you're divining forms in the clouds.

Keeping it real: It's very urban adventure-y. You park by a highway construction site and head down a gravel scramble before cutting through some tall grasses to the smooth-rock river bed — about a 20-minute walk each way. It's easy enough even for little kids.

If you go: Park on the shoulder of Green Valley Drive, right across from the ARC Abatement offices.