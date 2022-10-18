Where to find Austin-area dinosaur tracks
We recently headed to the Leander dinosaur tracks, located in a very pretty bend in the bed of the San Gabriel River.
What it is: About a half-dozen impressions of three-toed dinosaur tracks baked into the hard limestone and exposed now because of drought.
- Scientists say they may have belonged to acrocanthosaurus, a roughly four-ton, T-Rex-like predator who roamed these parts more than 100 million years ago.
- The footprints are so perfect they almost look fake.
Speaking of: There are some round impressions in the riverbed that some people say are also dino prints.
- You'll find yourself looking at shapes in the limestone as if you're divining forms in the clouds.
Keeping it real: It's very urban adventure-y. You park by a highway construction site and head down a gravel scramble before cutting through some tall grasses to the smooth-rock river bed — about a 20-minute walk each way. It's easy enough even for little kids.
If you go: Park on the shoulder of Green Valley Drive, right across from the ARC Abatement offices.
- Pro tip: Make sure to bring water and some snacks — there's a nice limestone ledge just by the tracks, perfect for a mini-picnic.
