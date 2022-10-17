Yungblud's chewed gum necklaces on display in Austin
Before English pop-punk artist Yungblud arrived at ACL Music Festival, he had chewed 15 pieces of gum before every show of his U.S. tour.
Why it matters: Those chewed pieces of bright blue 5 Gum were carefully collected and made into luxury jewelry — yes, you heard us right — which was displayed in Austin this weekend during ACL Music Fest.
Details: New York City luxury jeweler and artist Greg Yuna collaborated with 5 gum and Yungblud to create the "Masterpieces" campaign.
- No two necklaces are the same, but each one features a chewed piece of gum as the centerpiece, encased in leucite.
- White diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo, Yungblud's initials and Yuna's signature stamp surrounds the gum pendant, which hangs on a 14K white gold chain.
Zoom in: Yungblud, Yuna and 5 Gum officials announced the partnership at a launch party at Austin's SoHo House on Sunday, launching the bidding that morning on Ebay.
- The bidding will run through Oct. 26, and proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation.
What they're saying: "I love that some of my pre-show energy and memory of each performance will forever live in the jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created," Yungblud said in a statement. "I truly cannot wait for my fans to see and own them."
Flashback: Yungblud was a crowd favorite at ACL in 2018 when he delivered a high-energy performance despite being in a pink leg cast and wheelchair after breaking a bone ahead of the festival.
