A necklace from the "Masterpieces" collection, a partnership between artist Yungblud, jeweler Greg Yuna and 5 Gum. Fifteen necklaces, which include chewed gum from Yungblud, are being auctioned off. Photo courtesy of 5 Gum.

Before English pop-punk artist Yungblud arrived at ACL Music Festival, he had chewed 15 pieces of gum before every show of his U.S. tour.

Why it matters: Those chewed pieces of bright blue 5 Gum were carefully collected and made into luxury jewelry — yes, you heard us right — which was displayed in Austin this weekend during ACL Music Fest.

Details: New York City luxury jeweler and artist Greg Yuna collaborated with 5 gum and Yungblud to create the "Masterpieces" campaign.

No two necklaces are the same, but each one features a chewed piece of gum as the centerpiece, encased in leucite.

White diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo, Yungblud's initials and Yuna's signature stamp surrounds the gum pendant, which hangs on a 14K white gold chain.

One of the 15 necklaces hanging at SoHo House in Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axi

Zoom in: Yungblud, Yuna and 5 Gum officials announced the partnership at a launch party at Austin's SoHo House on Sunday, launching the bidding that morning on Ebay.

The bidding will run through Oct. 26, and proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation.

What they're saying: "I love that some of my pre-show energy and memory of each performance will forever live in the jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created," Yungblud said in a statement. "I truly cannot wait for my fans to see and own them."

Flashback: Yungblud was a crowd favorite at ACL in 2018 when he delivered a high-energy performance despite being in a pink leg cast and wheelchair after breaking a bone ahead of the festival.