Good Looks' Tyler Jordan shares his best Austin day ever
We loved spending Saturday listening to the Good Looks at ACL Music Fest, an Austin-based quartet that released its debut album "Bummer Year" in April.
Frontman Tyler Jordan chatted with us for our final installment of our ACL-themed best day ever series:
🏀 Morning activity: "My best day ever starts before breakfast, dropping buckets at the YMCA.
- Three days a week I wake up at 5am and go play pickup basketball at the Town Lake branch from 6 to 8am."
🍳 Breakfast: "On the way back home, I'd swing by my favorite Austin breakfast spot, Joe's Bakery, on East 7th Street.
- This iconic East Austin Tex-Mex joint has my favorite Migas plate in town.
- No bougie brunch vibes here, just working-class folks stopping in before heading to work."
Up next: "If it's my best day ever, I guess I'm trying to be the best version of myself, and go for my daily walking meditation. It doesn't happen every day but the days are better when it does."
🥪 Lunch: "One of my favorite lunch spots is Biderman's Deli in northwest Austin off of Far West. They've got good bagels, but the real star of the show are the sandwiches.
- If I'm being bad, I'm also getting a black and white cookie. I'm usually being bad."
🥾 Afternoon activity: "My partner and I love to go hiking. We like to hike the Bull Creek Greenbelt, Cedar Breaks up in Georgetown, or maybe make a day trip out of it and go to Pedernales Falls State Park."
Dinner: "If your day has been filled with deli meats, black and white cookies and cheesy breakfast dishes, maybe head over to Casa de Luz off of Barton Springs for a reset. It's a really hip Ayurvedic restaurant offering delicious vegan food.
- They only have one dinner option each day, so no choices to make here, but they've never let me down. They pack your tray full of tasty veggie-based dishes. The inside kind of has a hippie, Luby's vibe. Nice lighting and very peaceful."
🏊♂️ Evening activity: "Free swim at Barton Springs from 9-10pm is one of my favorite ways to end the day. The water stays the same temperature and you never have to worry about a sunburn."
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.