Good Looks' Tyler Jordan shares his best Austin day ever

We loved spending Saturday listening to the Good Looks at ACL Music Fest, an Austin-based quartet that released its debut album "Bummer Year" in April.

Frontman Tyler Jordan chatted with us for our final installment of our ACL-themed best day ever series:

🏀 Morning activity: "My best day ever starts before breakfast, dropping buckets at the YMCA.

Three days a week I wake up at 5am and go play pickup basketball at the Town Lake branch from 6 to 8am."

🍳 Breakfast: "On the way back home, I'd swing by my favorite Austin breakfast spot, Joe's Bakery, on East 7th Street.

This iconic East Austin Tex-Mex joint has my favorite Migas plate in town.

No bougie brunch vibes here, just working-class folks stopping in before heading to work."

Up next: "If it's my best day ever, I guess I'm trying to be the best version of myself, and go for my daily walking meditation. It doesn't happen every day but the days are better when it does."

🥪 Lunch: "One of my favorite lunch spots is Biderman's Deli in northwest Austin off of Far West. They've got good bagels, but the real star of the show are the sandwiches.

If I'm being bad, I'm also getting a black and white cookie. I'm usually being bad."

🥾 Afternoon activity: "My partner and I love to go hiking. We like to hike the Bull Creek Greenbelt, Cedar Breaks up in Georgetown, or maybe make a day trip out of it and go to Pedernales Falls State Park."

Dinner: "If your day has been filled with deli meats, black and white cookies and cheesy breakfast dishes, maybe head over to Casa de Luz off of Barton Springs for a reset. It's a really hip Ayurvedic restaurant offering delicious vegan food.

They only have one dinner option each day, so no choices to make here, but they've never let me down. They pack your tray full of tasty veggie-based dishes. The inside kind of has a hippie, Luby's vibe. Nice lighting and very peaceful."

🏊‍♂️ Evening activity: "Free swim at Barton Springs from 9-10pm is one of my favorite ways to end the day. The water stays the same temperature and you never have to worry about a sunburn."