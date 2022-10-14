There's plenty to do if you're avoiding Zilker Park this weekend.

🎸 UTOPiAfest returns this weekend at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, with performances by Sir Woman, Shane Cooley and Shovels & Rope. Tickets start at $35.

🕺 Dance the night away at ABGB at 9pm Saturday for Selena Tribute Night featuring Las Chicas En 512.

🤤 Try curated food options from all over Latin America from 11am-6pm Saturday at the last Sazon Latin Food Festival of the year at Ani's Day and Night.

🏈 Watch the Longhorns take on the Iowa State Cyclones at DKR Stadium on Saturday at 11am.

⚽️ Cheer on Austin FC during its playoff debut at Q2 Stadium at 2 pm Sunday. The club takes on Real Salt Lake.