Things to do this weekend, Oct. 14-16
There's plenty to do if you're avoiding Zilker Park this weekend.
🎸 UTOPiAfest returns this weekend at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, with performances by Sir Woman, Shane Cooley and Shovels & Rope. Tickets start at $35.
🕺 Dance the night away at ABGB at 9pm Saturday for Selena Tribute Night featuring Las Chicas En 512.
🤤 Try curated food options from all over Latin America from 11am-6pm Saturday at the last Sazon Latin Food Festival of the year at Ani's Day and Night.
🏈 Watch the Longhorns take on the Iowa State Cyclones at DKR Stadium on Saturday at 11am.
⚽️ Cheer on Austin FC during its playoff debut at Q2 Stadium at 2 pm Sunday. The club takes on Real Salt Lake.
