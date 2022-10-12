In Austin rarity, a wall of old and new murals co-exist
Painter Frederico Archuleta is putting the finishing touches on a new, guitar-and-Texas-flag mural on Elizabeth Street by South Congress Avenue.
Why it matters: Old murals routinely get white-washed in Austin, a metaphor for how new Austin displaces the old.
Yes, but: This time a previous mural — also by Archuleta — will remain.
Flashback: Roughly 15 years ago, Archuleta painted another, smaller one on the same wall — of the Virgen de Guadalupe — when the space was occupied by Tesoros Trading Company, which closed earlier this year.
What's next: This fall, boot seller Tecovas is opening its flagship store in the building.
