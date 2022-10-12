In Austin rarity, a wall of old and new murals co-exist

An old mural — of the Virgen de Guadalupe — remains standing as painters craft a mural that crosses the Texas flag with a guitar. Frederico Archuleta is atop the red ladder; his assistant, Ernesto Hernandez, is atop the gray one. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Painter Frederico Archuleta is putting the finishing touches on a new, guitar-and-Texas-flag mural on Elizabeth Street by South Congress Avenue.

Why it matters: Old murals routinely get white-washed in Austin, a metaphor for how new Austin displaces the old.

Yes, but: This time a previous mural — also by Archuleta — will remain.

Flashback: Roughly 15 years ago, Archuleta painted another, smaller one on the same wall — of the Virgen de Guadalupe — when the space was occupied by Tesoros Trading Company, which closed earlier this year.

What's next: This fall, boot seller Tecovas is opening its flagship store in the building.