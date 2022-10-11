Electric vehicle owners aren't switching back to gas cars

People who buy electric vehicles (EVs) — and there are a lot of them in Austin — really like them, per U.S. vehicle registration data, which show most EV owners tend to buy an EV for their next car, too.

Why it matters: The data reveals a growing embrace of electric cars as automakers and the federal government pour billions of dollars into EV and battery production, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Judging by electric vehicle owners' propensity to get personalized license plates that say things like "NoGaz," we can't say we're fully surprised.

Zoom in: EVs accounted for 9.6% of Austin's new car registrations in July.

More electric vehicles are owned in Travis County than in any other county in Texas, per data compiled by DFW-Clean Cities, a coalition of government planning groups and clean air advocates.

Yes, but: The vast majority of vehicles on the road remain gas-powered. Just shy of 2% of the registered vehicles in the Austin area are electric.

Of note: EV market penetration is higher in tonier parts of town — in West Lake Hills, West Austin, Bee Cave and downtown Austin, registration is just over 4%.

Zoom out: Roughly two-thirds (65.3%) of EV-owning households nationally that bought a new car in 2022 got another electric, per vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

Between the lines: Loyalty to Austin-based Tesla is through the roof — 91% of Tesla owners who bought another EV opted for another Tesla.