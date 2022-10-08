What to eat at ACL Music Fest

There's another important lineup to note at Austin City Limits Music Festival: The stacked list of local food vendors.

The big picture: Festival goers have plenty to choose from this year with more than three dozen vendors at Zilker Park.

You can find most food options on the north end of the park — near the Tito's Handmade Vodka tent — but check out the map to find other places to snack near the Barton Springs stage.

Here's what we loved at ACL Eats:

The Mighty Cone

ACL just wouldn't be ACL without The Mighty Cone.

Our go to: The hot 'n' crunchy chicken cone, featuring a breaded chicken breast topped with ancho-chili aioli and served in a warm flour tortilla cone. Easy to eat while walking around the park. $15.

We paired it with Juiceland's cucumber mojito drink. $9.

Juiceland's cucumber mojito juice and The Mighty Cone. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Lamba's Indian Kitchen

Lambas' chicken tikka masala wrap was our favorite part of the day, with chicken cooked in not-too-spicy tikka masala sauce wrapped in warm flatbread.

Fair warning: It's very messy. $14.

Lamba's chicken tikka masala wrap. We promise the photo doesn't do it justice. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Nervous Charlie's

One of Austin's best bagel shops, Nervous Charlie's, made its first ACL appearance this year.

Their ACL menu included the classic: bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel.

We tried the Willie's pastrami on an everything bagel. This sandwich was piled high with pastrami, and it hit the spot. $16.

From Nervous Charlie's Instagram: "I always thought that a bacon, egg, and cheese would be the perfect festival food. We made it a reality this year."

Nervous Charlie's pastrami on an everything bagel. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Skull & Cakebones

Head to Skull & Cakebones for vegan options.

Their menu includes an iced chai latte, wicked ice cream bars, a vegan barbecue sandwich, vegan mac and cheese and buñuelos.

We ordered the buñuelos. Cinnamon sugar crisps topped with strawberries and "funky mello fluff." Don't try to eat this one with a spoon. $9.

Skull & Cakebones' buñuelos. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

The bottom line: This is only a taste. Check out the full list of ACL Eats vendors online.