What to eat at ACL Music Fest
There's another important lineup to note at Austin City Limits Music Festival: The stacked list of local food vendors.
The big picture: Festival goers have plenty to choose from this year with more than three dozen vendors at Zilker Park.
- You can find most food options on the north end of the park — near the Tito's Handmade Vodka tent — but check out the map to find other places to snack near the Barton Springs stage.
Here's what we loved at ACL Eats:
The Mighty Cone
ACL just wouldn't be ACL without The Mighty Cone.
- Our go to: The hot 'n' crunchy chicken cone, featuring a breaded chicken breast topped with ancho-chili aioli and served in a warm flour tortilla cone. Easy to eat while walking around the park. $15.
- We paired it with Juiceland's cucumber mojito drink. $9.
Lamba's Indian Kitchen
Lambas' chicken tikka masala wrap was our favorite part of the day, with chicken cooked in not-too-spicy tikka masala sauce wrapped in warm flatbread.
- Fair warning: It's very messy. $14.
Nervous Charlie's
One of Austin's best bagel shops, Nervous Charlie's, made its first ACL appearance this year.
- Their ACL menu included the classic: bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel.
- We tried the Willie's pastrami on an everything bagel. This sandwich was piled high with pastrami, and it hit the spot. $16.
From Nervous Charlie's Instagram: "I always thought that a bacon, egg, and cheese would be the perfect festival food. We made it a reality this year."
Skull & Cakebones
Head to Skull & Cakebones for vegan options.
- Their menu includes an iced chai latte, wicked ice cream bars, a vegan barbecue sandwich, vegan mac and cheese and buñuelos.
- We ordered the buñuelos. Cinnamon sugar crisps topped with strawberries and "funky mello fluff." Don't try to eat this one with a spoon. $9.
The bottom line: This is only a taste. Check out the full list of ACL Eats vendors online.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.