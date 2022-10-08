1 hour ago - Food and Drink

What to eat at ACL Music Fest

Nicole Cobler
The Mighty Cone's signature hot 'n' crunchy chicken cone. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

There's another important lineup to note at Austin City Limits Music Festival: The stacked list of local food vendors.

The big picture: Festival goers have plenty to choose from this year with more than three dozen vendors at Zilker Park.

  • You can find most food options on the north end of the park — near the Tito's Handmade Vodka tent — but check out the map to find other places to snack near the Barton Springs stage.

Here's what we loved at ACL Eats:

The Mighty Cone

ACL just wouldn't be ACL without The Mighty Cone.

  • Our go to: The hot 'n' crunchy chicken cone, featuring a breaded chicken breast topped with ancho-chili aioli and served in a warm flour tortilla cone. Easy to eat while walking around the park. $15.
  • We paired it with Juiceland's cucumber mojito drink. $9.
Juiceland's cucumber mojito juice and The Mighty Cone. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios
Lamba's Indian Kitchen

Lambas' chicken tikka masala wrap was our favorite part of the day, with chicken cooked in not-too-spicy tikka masala sauce wrapped in warm flatbread.

  • Fair warning: It's very messy. $14.
Lamba's chicken tikka masala wrap. We promise the photo doesn't do it justice. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios
Nervous Charlie's

One of Austin's best bagel shops, Nervous Charlie's, made its first ACL appearance this year.

  • Their ACL menu included the classic: bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel.
  • We tried the Willie's pastrami on an everything bagel. This sandwich was piled high with pastrami, and it hit the spot. $16.

From Nervous Charlie's Instagram: "I always thought that a bacon, egg, and cheese would be the perfect festival food. We made it a reality this year."

Nervous Charlie's pastrami on an everything bagel. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios
Skull & Cakebones

Head to Skull & Cakebones for vegan options.

  • Their menu includes an iced chai latte, wicked ice cream bars, a vegan barbecue sandwich, vegan mac and cheese and buñuelos.
  • We ordered the buñuelos. Cinnamon sugar crisps topped with strawberries and "funky mello fluff." Don't try to eat this one with a spoon. $9.
Skull & Cakebones' buñuelos. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

The bottom line: This is only a taste. Check out the full list of ACL Eats vendors online.

