Local acts to see at Austin City Limits Music Festival
Get the true Austin experience at the ACL Music Festival with performances from local artists both weekends.
Here's who we're watching:
Weekend 1
Adrian Quesada's Boleros Psicodélicos — The Grammy-winning guitarist and co-founder of the Black Pumas will perform Saturday at 2:15pm, days after announcing the upcoming release of a new instrumental album, "Jaguar Sound."
Conan Gray — The Georgetown native performs at 4:15pm Saturday and 4pm Friday during weekend two. If you've spent any time on TikTok, you'll recognize his Gen Z bops like "Heather."
Primo the Alien — This Austin singer-songwriter's '80s-style synth-pop sounds will transport you to another planet Sunday at 12:45pm. We'll be dancing extra hard to "Do It Again."
Weekend 2
Huston-Tillotson Jazz Collective — Musicians from Austin's only historically Black university will perform 1:30pm Friday.
Como Las Movies — This contemporary cumbia-pop quartet led by Austin's Nelson Valente Aguilar will hit the stage at 12:45pm Saturday.
Pleasure Venom — Singer Audrey Campbell's snarling vocals and garage punk sounds kick off the final day of the fest at 11:45am Sunday.
Flora & Fawna — Promising "music that makes your plants grow," singer-songwriter Lili Hickman and Mason Ables perform at 11:45am Sunday. The duo recently performed on the terrace of the Moody Center as part of Harry Styles' six-night residency.
