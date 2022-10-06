What to know before you head to ACL Fest

Austin City Limits Music Festival is a marathon, not a sprint, and taking the time to prepare before you head to Zilker Park will pay off.

Here are the top things you should know before heading to the fest:

What to bring

An empty reusable water bottle, which can be filled at water stations inside the park.

Sunscreen, but make sure it's 3.4-ounces or less and in a non-aerosol container.

Bags must be clear and no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or you can bring a small clutch or fanny pack that's 4 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches with one pocket.

How about comfortable shoes? A hat? Just sayin'.

📱 Pro tip: Pack a portable charger. You'll be glad you did when you're trying to get home after a long day.

How to get there

Don't expect to drive and park at the festival, but there are plenty of other options.

The complimentary festival shuttle takes attendees to and from Republic Square and the Barton Springs west festival entrance. Shuttles start at noon Friday and 11am Saturday and Sunday of each weekend.

Check CapMetro bus routes for other options to get you close to the festival.

Hop on your bike or walk. There are spots to lock up your bike on Stratford Drive after crossing the Mopac Pedestrian Bridge.

Rent a scooter. You can drop it off at Toomey Road at Sterzing Street and on Azie Morton Road.

Take a Lyft or Uber from the park but be prepared for an expensive ride home as demand surges.

What else to know

You won't need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test this year, and masks aren't required.

Pick a meeting spot with your friends in case you get separated. Cell service is spotty as it gets later each day.

Download the ACL Fest app to set your schedule. The app also includes a map so you can quickly find each stage.

Link your credit card to your wristband to easily tap to pay for food and drinks.

Austin police will use its no refusal initiative for the duration of the festival, which allows officers to quickly obtain blood evidence from those suspected of drunk driving.

🍔 Pro tip: Have some time? Grab food on the way, with options like Chuy's, El Alma, Terry Black's BBQ and Sandy's Hamburgers all within walking distance from the park.