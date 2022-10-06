The potty-mouths of our area have helped Austin earn recognition as one of the top U.S. cities that swears the most.

State of play: We swear, on average, 21 times a day.

That's more than our better-behaved brethren in Houston and San Antonio, but less than our wash-your-mouth-out-with-soap DFW counterparts, per a survey of more than 1,500 people in 30 U.S. cities by Preply, a language tutoring company.

We all trail Columbus, Ohio, where the townsfolk swear a leading 36 times a day.

Between the lines: Roughly 7% of Americans say they don't swear at all, per Preply.

More than half of those surveyed said they use swear word substitutions, like "fudge" and "shoot."

💭 Our thought bubble: Saying "bless your heart" to throw shade should count as an expletive.