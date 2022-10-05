In our politically polarized world, your soul mate might be swiping left if you don't intend to vote or because of the political affiliation listed on your dating app profile.

The big picture: Americans were less likely to date those with different political affiliations after the 2016 election, per 2019 data from Match Group and 2020 data from Dating.com.

And earlier this year, a dating app launched for conservative singles, joining left wing dating sites like "Liberal Hearts" and "Democratic People Meet."

Driving the news: Austin-based Bumble now allows users to add a "Voter" badge on their profile, indicating that they're registered to vote in the midterm elections. A majority of Bumble users in Austin already use badges on the app to indicate their political views, COVID vaccination status and more.

Other popular dating apps like Hinge and Match allow users to display their political preferences.

What they're saying: "Similar to how people proudly wear their 'I Voted!' sticker in real life, we want this to be a way for people to show their voter pride and maybe even spark a conversation," Samantha García, Bumble's marketing director for the Americas, told Axios.

Zoom in: The "Politics" badge is one of the top 10 profile badges that Bumble users in Austin choose to display, according to García. The company did not provide data on how many Austin users included the badge or where it ranked among other badges.

But of Austinites who chose to use the Bumble politics badge in August, a majority described themselves as liberal, followed by those who described themselves as moderate.

Of note: A recent Pew Research Center survey found that nearly half of Americans on dating sites and apps say their match's vaccination status is at least somewhat important to them, including 23% who say it's "very important" to see the information.

Zoom out: A 2021 Bumble survey of 1,000 Americans found that three-quarters of respondents would only date someone if most of their political and social views align.

Plus, 62% of respondents said it was important for them to talk about social issues, such as gender equality, politics, race and the environment on the first date.

The bottom line: Don't blame it all on the apps. Finding a partner based on shared political beliefs and values — like whether they vote — has been part of dating since forever.