Mass communication company AlertMedia expands in Austin

Austin-based AlertMedia's mass communication technology became a key part of one local group's response to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, and proved how the rapidly growing startup can help businesses in emergencies.

The big picture: Animal shelter Austin Pets Alive! needed a quick way to send emergency notifications to volunteers and staff when the freeze closed roads and shut off power and water.

With the help of AlertMedia, the shelter's director of lifesaving operations Stephanie Bilbro quickly communicated with stranded volunteers and staff who needed assistance keeping animals safe.

"We were able to send out messages to update people on what was happening on campus," Bilbro recalled. "We had fosters that had neonatal kittens. … We needed to keep in touch with people."

Zoom out: Communication during the winter storm was just one way AlertMedia has provided businesses with mass emergency alerts and two-way communication during hazards like fires, floods and safety threats — and the company is rapidly growing in Austin.

Its customers include DHL, Coca Cola Bottling Co., United, Walmart and JetBlue.

"From severe weather to civil unrest to public health emergencies, the threat landscape facing organizations and their employees today is ever evolving," CEO Christopher Kenessey told Axios.

Driving the news: AlertMedia, which hired more than 200 employees in 2022 alone, recently announced the opening of its new headquarters, the top two floors of the new RiverSouth building at 401 S. First St.

The 68,000-square-foot office leaves room for the rapidly growing company, which has expanded its workforce by more than 80% in the last year.

The new headquarters are home to AlertMedia's "command center," where a team of intelligence analysts monitor data sources to identify and verify threats to customers.

What they're saying: AlertMedia was founded in 2013, and expanded its employee headcount with new graduates from local colleges and universities, according to Kenessey.