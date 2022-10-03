Dozens of donated dresses will now help kids look their prom best.

Driving the news: Volunteers with Prom Rack last week picked up their largest-ever donation from a single donor — 87 new gowns and jewelry from Atiana's Boutique in Cedar Park, per ATX Good News.

Prom Rack is a local nonprofit that provides high school students with free formal wear for prom.

What they're saying: "One of the important things to us is that every student attending prom wears their perfect dress — but we also know that not every student has that opportunity," Atiana's manager, Leanne S., tells Axios. "We were doing an annual cleaning of inventory at our store and looking for someone in the greater Austin area to partner with."

What's next: The gowns will go into storage until next spring's Prom Rack Boutique Day, when students meet with personal shoppers to find the prom attire that suits them, per ATX Good News.