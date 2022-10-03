Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals

New apartment construction in Austin is on the uptick.

The big picture: The skyrocketing cost of housing is at least partly a supply issue, as Austin's population ballooned with coastal tech-industry emigres during a pandemic that reconceived where we could work.

Yes, but: The latest city data released in September shows Austin is falling further and further behind on its 2017 goal of 60,000 new affordable homes by 2027.

In 2021, the city produced just 1,619 units affordable to households earning 80% median family or below, far short of the annual goal of 6,000 units.

What's next: The Austin City Council last week gave the go-ahead to redevelop the city-owned HealthSouth tract just east of the Texas State Capitol, a big step for a project slated to include 232 units of affordable housing.