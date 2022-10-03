2 hours ago - Real Estate

Austin apartment construction soars

Asher Price
Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals

New apartment construction in Austin is on the uptick.

The big picture: The skyrocketing cost of housing is at least partly a supply issue, as Austin's population ballooned with coastal tech-industry emigres during a pandemic that reconceived where we could work.

Yes, but: The latest city data released in September shows Austin is falling further and further behind on its 2017 goal of 60,000 new affordable homes by 2027.

  • In 2021, the city produced just 1,619 units affordable to households earning 80% median family or below, far short of the annual goal of 6,000 units.

What's next: The Austin City Council last week gave the go-ahead to redevelop the city-owned HealthSouth tract just east of the Texas State Capitol, a big step for a project slated to include 232 units of affordable housing.

  • "We are thrilled … to help deliver an unprecedented level of affordable housing — it will double the number of income-restricted units in downtown Austin," Fayez Kazi, CEO of Capital A Housing, said.




