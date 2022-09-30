Austin middle-school teacher devises and executes Ironman route

No one can call Austinite Michael Natenberg a slouch.

Driving the news: The Kealing Middle School teacher drew out an Ironman course for himself — and swam, biked and ran it solo last Sunday.

Why he did it: "I wanted to do an Ironman, but I didn't want to travel for it," Natenberg, a sinewy, evidently indefatigable former U.S. national team ultimate frisbee player, told Axios. "I wanted a shortened timeline to train — seven weeks to minimize the impact on my family — and I wanted something really challenging, something that I could possibly fail at."

Plus: He wanted to do something self-supported — he sketched out gas stations where he could pop in for water and food — though day-of about 20 friends and family came out to hand him food, coconut water and cold towels — crucial as temps reached 97 degrees.

Details: Natenberg, 41, who is married to another Kealing teacher (an athlete in her own right) and has two daughters (ages 6 and 3), started his day at 5am at Barton Springs for the 2.4-mile swim.

He then hopped on his bike and headed west, on a hilly 112-mile route with a 6,500-foot gain.

He finished the last leg, a full marathon, taking in Austin landmarks like the Capitol and UT Tower, as well as his East Austin neighborhood, by 9pm, completing each stage ahead of Ironman cut-off times.

What he's saying: "I don't need to do that again," Natenberg, known as Tank to his friends, told Axios. "I'm proud of my accomplishment and now it's on to something else."

Natenberg is due to compete on a club ultimate team in the spring.

The bottom line: The day after his self-made Ironman circuit, Tank was back in the classroom.