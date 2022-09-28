2 hours ago - COVID

Long COVID is costing Texans thousands of dollars

Nicole Cobler
A nurse tends to a patient in a hallway at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital in August 2021. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Long COVID is costing Texans thousands of dollars more than the rest of the country, according to new data from health care company Nomi Health.

The big picture: Long COVID symptoms can vary and include brain fog, fatigue, organ damage, chest and joint pains, loss of senses of smell and taste, cough, headache, and gastrointestinal and cardiac issues.

  • Researchers are still trying to understand why some people develop multiple chronic symptoms after what often starts as a mild coronavirus infection.
  • The long-term symptoms cost employers and insured Americans thousands.

By the numbers: Texans with long COVID pay roughly $5,000 more on average than other Americans in the first six months after their diagnosis, Nomi Health found.

  • Insured Texans saw a 240% increase in medical spending each month following an initial COVID diagnosis, or a predicted cost of $14,500 within the first six months of a diagnosis.

Of note: Nomi Health examined more than 20 million medical claims between January and June 2022, which also revealed skyrocketing employer expenses associated with long COVID.

  • Long COVID nationally cost employers an average $600 more per member than the average diabetes episode in the first half of 2022, or an average of $2,654.67 per member.
  • Employers also are faced with labor shortages because of the pandemic, and an August report from the Brookings Institute estimated that long COVID could be keeping as many as 4 million Americans out of the workforce.
