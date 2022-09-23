Things to do in Austin this weekend, Sept. 23-25

Searching for things to do in Austin this weekend? We've got you covered.

🌳 The Trail Conservancy — previously the Trail Foundation — will host a special community event from 9am to noon Saturday at Shoal Beach to celebrate the future of the Butler Trail with live music, merch and remarks from city leaders.

The Trail Conservancy rebranded Thursday and expanded its role as the primary steward of the hike-and-bike trail.

💧 Austin-based stock tank pool company Cowboy Pools will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a tiki cowboy pool party from 3-7pm Saturday at Holdout Brewing. The free event will feature three Cowboy Pools, music, cocktails and a $500 pool giveaway.

🍺 Celebrate Oktoberfest at three Easy Tiger locations through Sunday, featuring limited run beers, stein hoisting contests, Bavarian pretzels, live music and more.

🍂 It might be 100 degrees, but you can still celebrate fall at the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival beginning Saturday through Oct. 31.