Things to do in Austin this weekend, Sept. 23-25
Searching for things to do in Austin this weekend? We've got you covered.
🌳 The Trail Conservancy — previously the Trail Foundation — will host a special community event from 9am to noon Saturday at Shoal Beach to celebrate the future of the Butler Trail with live music, merch and remarks from city leaders.
- The Trail Conservancy rebranded Thursday and expanded its role as the primary steward of the hike-and-bike trail.
💧 Austin-based stock tank pool company Cowboy Pools will celebrate its two-year anniversary with a tiki cowboy pool party from 3-7pm Saturday at Holdout Brewing. The free event will feature three Cowboy Pools, music, cocktails and a $500 pool giveaway.
🍺 Celebrate Oktoberfest at three Easy Tiger locations through Sunday, featuring limited run beers, stein hoisting contests, Bavarian pretzels, live music and more.
🍂 It might be 100 degrees, but you can still celebrate fall at the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival beginning Saturday through Oct. 31.
