Things to do in Austin, Sept. 16-18

🎉 Celebrate Diez y Seis, or Mexican Independence Day, at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center's 15th-annual Viva México celebration tomorrow from 6-10pm.

🎨 Visit one of Austin's museums for free through Sunday for this year's Austin Museum Day.

🍿 Head to Dreamland tonight for a free screening of Disney's "Coco" at 7pm.

🩰 Catch Ballet Austin's version of "The Taming of the Shrew," a one-weekend-only comedic ballet from tonight through Sunday. Tickets start at $15.

⚽️ For sports fans: Watch Austin FC and Nashville SC at Q2 Stadium at 8pm Saturday. Plus, the Texas Longhorns will take on the UTSA Roadrunners at DKR Stadium at 7pm Saturday.