Oktoberfest beers to try in Texas this fall

Fall is (sort of) here, and it's time for beer.

What to know: Oktoberfest is around the corner, and that means Texas breweries are offering up seasonal selections that you shouldn't miss.

Be smart: Oktoberfest's roots date back to the early 1800s in Munich, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

It was held to celebrate the royal marriage of the prince of Bavaria, who was later known as King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

But you don't have to go far to drink and eat good German food. Fredericksburg's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30 and features Texas craft beers, polka dancing and more.

Pro-tip: Märzen is pronounced like "Mare-Tsen."

Prost!

