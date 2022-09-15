50 mins ago - Food and Drink
Oktoberfest beers to try in Texas this fall
Fall is (sort of) here, and it's time for beer.
What to know: Oktoberfest is around the corner, and that means Texas breweries are offering up seasonal selections that you shouldn't miss.
- Austin Beerworks German lager, Montecore
- East Austin taproom Hi Sign Brewing Oktoberfest Festbier (unveiling Sept. 24-25)
- Houston-based Karbach Bavarian-style Märzen, Karbachtoberfest
- St. Arnold Oktoberfest
- Shiner's Märzen-style Oktoberfest
- Fredericksburg-based Altstadt Brewery Märzen-style Oktoberfest beer
- Real Ale Brewing Oktoberfest
- South Austin-based Thirsty Planet Smittlefest
Be smart: Oktoberfest's roots date back to the early 1800s in Munich, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
- It was held to celebrate the royal marriage of the prince of Bavaria, who was later known as King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
- But you don't have to go far to drink and eat good German food. Fredericksburg's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30 and features Texas craft beers, polka dancing and more.
Pro-tip: Märzen is pronounced like "Mare-Tsen."
- Prost!
