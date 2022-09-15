50 mins ago - Food and Drink

Oktoberfest beers to try in Texas this fall

Nicole Cobler
cans of beer stacked in a store display
Austin Beerworks and Thirsty Planet seasonal beers sit on a shelf at H-E-B. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Fall is (sort of) here, and it's time for beer.

What to know: Oktoberfest is around the corner, and that means Texas breweries are offering up seasonal selections that you shouldn't miss.

Be smart: Oktoberfest's roots date back to the early 1800s in Munich, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

  • It was held to celebrate the royal marriage of the prince of Bavaria, who was later known as King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
  • But you don't have to go far to drink and eat good German food. Fredericksburg's annual Oktoberfest begins Sept. 30 and features Texas craft beers, polka dancing and more.

Pro-tip: Märzen is pronounced like "Mare-Tsen."

  • Prost!

Dig deeper: A guide to Marzen, Oktoberfest and fall beers.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more