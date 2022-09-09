Things to do in Austin, Sept. 9-11

Looking for fun this weekend? We've got you covered.

🎵 Groove to live music at the Carpenter Hotel on Friday night with a performance by Kalu and the Electric Joint with opener Sisi. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets start at $25.

🔥 Sample Central Texas-made hot sauce Sunday at the 32nd Annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival. Tickets start at $10.

🎉 Catch the Centroamericanto Fest tonight, featuring performances by Sara Curruchich from Guatemala, Luis Pastor from Nicaragua and Mauricio Callejas from El Salvador at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center. Family activities start at 5:30pm. Tickets start at $20.

🍺 Head to Driftwood for Outside the City Limits Summer Concert Series at Vista Brewing at 6pm Saturday. Free and family-friendly with live music, craft beer, local food and Texas wine.