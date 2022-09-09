Game day fashion from Loreal Sarkisian

We might lose Saturday, but University of Texas fans know how to look good.

Why it matters: Game day 'fits are almost as important as the game itself. There's no shortage of dresses, boots, cowboy hats, burnt orange and denim in the stands.

Yes, but: The first lady of Texas football stands out from the crowd with her iconic game day fashion.

Catch up quick: Loreal Sarkisian, a professional stylist and wife of UT head coach Steve Sarkisian, is well-known for her outfits that often include fringe, cowboy hats, cow prints and boots.

What they're saying: "I am someone who's always been into fashion, who's always dressed for any occasion," Sarkisian told the Alcalde in May. "Football games, a basketball game, going to the store, whatever."

Sarkisian recently shared her game day tips with Austin Monthly: Beat the heat with lighter materials, stay comfortable with cowboy boots or tennis shoes and always incorporate school spirit with pops of denim, burnt orange, white and cow prints.

"For half of the season, temperatures will be in the upper 90s or higher, so breathable clothes are crucial," she told Austin Monthly. "I recommend avoiding materials such as wool, leather, silk and plastic. These materials might be better suited for cooler temperatures."

Of note: Sarkisian recommends shopping local at boutiques to find the perfect outfit.