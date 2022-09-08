Queen Máxima of the Netherlands heads to Austin

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will visit Austin today, where she'll meet with Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Steve Adler to focus on the country's close economic ties to Texas.

Why it matters: The Netherlands is Texas' leading EU trading partner, and Austin's safe cycling infrastructure was created with the help of Dutch expertise.

Her trip to Texas comes on the heels of her visit to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Royal visits serve as an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments of a particular community.

State of play: The visit will mark the first royal trip to Austin in 31 years.

In 1991, then-Gov. Ann Richards hosted Queen Elizabeth II at the Capitol.

The agenda: Queen Máxima will first meet Abbott at the Governor's Mansion before meeting Adler at City Hall.

Adler will accompany the queen on a bike ride to the Austin Central Library.

Queen Máxima will meet with local startups and investors at Capital Factory, attend a seminar with the Austin Healthcare Council and visit the Kerr Community Center to speak with young people and their families about mental health issues.

She'll tour Q2 stadium and meet Austin FC's owners, coaches, Dutch player Danny Hoesen and the youth team.

The day will end with a dinner attended by Dutch and American guests, with a focus on Dutch and Texan business communities.

What's next: The queen will head to Houston on Friday to discuss extreme weather, energy transition and health care with city and business leaders.