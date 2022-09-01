Nonprofits release MetroRail Red Line business directory

Grab coffee downtown at Texas Coffee Traders, breakfast at Easy Tiger at The Linc and spend a couple hours at the Old Town Leander Farmer's Market.

The big picture: Three nonprofits — Austin Young Chamber, Movability and Transit Forward — want to show how easy it is to visit local businesses using the MetroRail.

The group on Wednesday released a business directory of coffee shops, restaurants, bars and music venues within a 15-minute walk of the nine stations on CapMetro's Red Line.

Find the Google Maps mobile application of the directory here.

Why it matters: Public transit advocates are aiming to get more Austinites on the city's buses and trains to improve traffic congestion and reduce air pollution.

What they're saying: "This directory increases the accessibility for Austinites to support the small business community," said Joana Ortiz, president and chief executive officer of the Austin Young Chamber. "It will become a model for future rail lines to sustain our vibrant and culturally diverse local businesses."

Of note: MetroRail riders can find information on rideshare options and bicycle and scooter rentals when they get to each station.