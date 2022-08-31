Why we keep going back to Patrizi's

Patrizi's never gets old.

Why it matters: Longtime Austinites certainly don't need us to tell them to crush some pasta at the Italian food truck or its new standalone restaurant.

But to our newest residents — you're welcome.

The big picture: Patrizi's, owned by Matt and Nic Patrizi, has offered an array of pasta dishes, salads and snacks since 2013 on the patio of The Vortex Theater and Butterfly Bar.

To start: Do not skip the house salad with mixed greens, a homemade creamy Italian dressing, giardiniera, pickled onions, Grana Padano cheese and garlic confit. Order the pasta and salad combo to get the salad and your choice of pasta for $13.

Garlic lovers should get the garlic bread on grilled ciabatta with spreadable poached garlic and grana cheese.

Photo: Courtesy of Patrizi's

Pasta: The Patrizi's Red Sauce is divine, with a family-recipe tomato sauce over hand-pulled fettuccine.

Other options: The Great Leopold is everyone's fave, with basil and arugula pesto, pumpkin seeds and red chiles.

For every dish, you can choose from veggie or meat pasta additions for a few extra bucks. (Try the smoked pancetta.)

Pro tip: Patrizi's expanded its food truck earlier this year, opening a restaurant at 1705 Cuernavaca Drive North. You'll find their staple pastas, salads, snacks and a full bar.

Stop by after spending the afternoon at Commons Ford Ranch.

The bottom line: Now's not the time to kiss your sweetie. Keep your garlic breath to yourself.