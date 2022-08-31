1 hour ago - News

Austin FC aims for historic turnaround

Jeff Tracy
An Austin FC player strikes the ball.
Austin FC defender Nick Lima (24) plays the ball into the box during the MLS match between Austin FC and LAFC last Saturday at Q2 Stadium. Photo: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every MLS team has played between 26 and 29 games of their 34-game schedule entering tonight's full slate. In other words, we've entered the stretch run.

  • Austin FC, coming off a huge win against their rival, is sitting pretty.

Where it stands: The top seven in each conference make the playoffs, with the No. 1 seeds earning a first-round bye. And with 39 days to go in the regular season, each conference's top two teams look more than capable of winning the Supporters' Shield (best record). Austin is in the Western Conference.

  • LAFC (West, 57 points): They're the only team who've clinched the playoffs, but have dropped two straight games, including one to Austin FC — the club chasing them in the West.
  • Austin FC (West, 51): What a turnaround. A year after making their MLS debut with a thud (fourth-worst record), Austin is playing inspired soccer, led by Sebastián Driussi, their can't-miss Argentine forward, who leads the league in scoring.

What's next: Austin hosts Portland at 8pm Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more