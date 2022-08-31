Austin FC aims for historic turnaround

Every MLS team has played between 26 and 29 games of their 34-game schedule entering tonight's full slate. In other words, we've entered the stretch run.

Austin FC, coming off a huge win against their rival, is sitting pretty.

Where it stands: The top seven in each conference make the playoffs, with the No. 1 seeds earning a first-round bye. And with 39 days to go in the regular season, each conference's top two teams look more than capable of winning the Supporters' Shield (best record). Austin is in the Western Conference.

LAFC (West, 57 points): They're the only team who've clinched the playoffs, but have dropped two straight games, including one to Austin FC — the club chasing them in the West.

Austin FC (West, 51): What a turnaround. A year after making their MLS debut with a thud (fourth-worst record), Austin is playing inspired soccer, led by Sebastián Driussi, their can't-miss Argentine forward, who leads the league in scoring.

What's next: Austin hosts Portland at 8pm Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.