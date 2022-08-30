Startups to pitch sustainable business ideas

Old bullet-proof vests could furnish the next generation of water bottles.

Driving the news: As part of a city effort to steer waste away from landfills, eight Austin startups will pitch their "circular" business — those that are focused on reuse, zero waste or sustainability — to a panel of judges and investors for a chance to win $5,000.

Why it matters: Circular businesses support over $1 billion in local economic activity and over 6,300 jobs, according to the Austin Recycling & Reuse‐Related Economy Impact report from 2020.

Of note: The city is trying to reach a zero waste goal by 2040, or reduce the amount of trash sent to landfills by 90%. The diversion rate in 2021 was 42%.

Details: The winner of the competition will receive prize money and a chance to connect with potential investors. Here's a look at the startups vying for the prize:

Born Again Kreations will create insulated water bottle holders with fabric from Austin Creative Reuse and bulletproof vests from Travis County.

Floral Sea is a conceptual fashion house and design studio focused on diversity and inclusivity in beauty, style and culture.

GROARTS plans to create a box for growing microgreens at home using plastic boxes and plastic inserts from the Austin Community College Bioscience Incubator and EQO.

Heron rents and delivers items that you don't use enough to buy, including carpet cleaners and air mattresses.

Not Nice turns aluminum cans into jewelry.

Reclaim.Repurpose.Reimagine creates packaging for luxury goods using fabric samples from Austin Creative Reuse and bulletproof vests from Travis County.

Revision Goods plans to create home goods with fabric samples from Austin Creative Reuse.

Use2 is an incubator, which aims to extend material goods' lifespans and sell them to entrepreneurs.

What they're saying: Jaclyn Heiser and Declan O'Reilly of GROARTS said the event would give their microgreens startup an opportunity to get in front of potential investors.

Founded in 2021, GROARTS, or Grow Agriculture Research and Technologies, reuses "pipette tip boxes" from ACC. The boxes are roughly 75% of lab-generated waste and often sorted as medical waste and incorrectly end up in the landfill, according to Heiser.

"There are so many waste streams out there, and a lot of things that get thrown away from different industries are very valuable materials," Heiser told Axios.

What's next: The competition's pitch event runs tonight from 5:30-8pm at The Cathedral. The event is free and open to the public.