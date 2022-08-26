Things to do in Austin this weekend, Aug. 26-28

☀️ Mark the end of summer with The Front Festival, a weekend-long event featuring the work of women and LGBTQ+ creatives for a music showcase, film showcase and poolside afterparty.

🦇 Celebrate the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that live under the Congress Avenue bridge during Bat Fest tomorrow, with performances by Slim Thug, Chamillionaire, Toadies and more. Tickets start at $25.

💃 Dance at the Austin Summer Carnival tomorrow, which celebrates African heritage with Brazilian, Latin and Caribbean rhythms. Tickets start at $20.

🇺🇦 Listen to Ukrainian musicians tomorrow at Windy Point Park to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Funds will be donated to local nonprofit Liberty Ukraine Foundation.