Federal money remains available for COVID-19 funerals
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided nearly $249 million in funeral assistance in Texas for deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Why it matters: A FEMA spokesperson says funeral assistance money is still available, and more than 50,000 Texas families remain eligible.
- The funds paid for 38,200 funerals in the state as of Aug. 1, the latest data available.
- About 88,400 people died from COVID in Texas since the start of the pandemic, as of Wednesday.
Zoom in: Local funeral homes are continuing to work with families whose loved ones died from COVID-19.
By the numbers: The average FEMA reimbursement in Texas comes out to about $6,500 per funeral.
Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.
- That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.
The bottom line: Families and individuals whose loved ones' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 can apply for the program by calling 844-684-6333.
