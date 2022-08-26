Federal money remains available for COVID-19 funerals

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided nearly $249 million in funeral assistance in Texas for deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Why it matters: A FEMA spokesperson says funeral assistance money is still available, and more than 50,000 Texas families remain eligible.

The funds paid for 38,200 funerals in the state as of Aug. 1, the latest data available.

About 88,400 people died from COVID in Texas since the start of the pandemic, as of Wednesday.

Zoom in: Local funeral homes are continuing to work with families whose loved ones died from COVID-19.

By the numbers: The average FEMA reimbursement in Texas comes out to about $6,500 per funeral.

Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.

That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.

The bottom line: Families and individuals whose loved ones' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 can apply for the program by calling 844-684-6333.