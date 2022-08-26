1 hour ago - COVID

Federal money remains available for COVID-19 funerals

Nicole Cobler
Illustration of a hand at a vigil holding a candle wrapped in a $100 bill.
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided nearly $249 million in funeral assistance in Texas for deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Why it matters: A FEMA spokesperson says funeral assistance money is still available, and more than 50,000 Texas families remain eligible.

  • The funds paid for 38,200 funerals in the state as of Aug. 1, the latest data available.
  • About 88,400 people died from COVID in Texas since the start of the pandemic, as of Wednesday.

Zoom in: Local funeral homes are continuing to work with families whose loved ones died from COVID-19.

By the numbers: The average FEMA reimbursement in Texas comes out to about $6,500 per funeral.

Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.

  • That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.

The bottom line: Families and individuals whose loved ones' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 can apply for the program by calling 844-684-6333.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more