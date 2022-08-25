Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley
Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.
- Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.
Where to stay
The view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.
- Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.
- Rate: $175+ per night.
- Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River.
2. Sundown
Designed by a local husband-wife team, this tiny home expertly pairs modern decor with 1970s-inspired textures and tones.
- Features: Loft bed and sleeper sofa, fully equipped kitchen, hot tub, spacious yard, charcoal grill, picnic table, hammock, WiFi, air conditioning and heating.
- Rate: $155+ per night.
- Location: Near Wimberley Square.
Book a private or communal yurt at this relaxing, adults-only spot.
- Features: Outdoor kitchen, private bathroom, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, air conditioning and heating.
- Rate: $250-$450 per night, depending on the yurt.
- Address: 135 Winn Ranch Road.
Where to eat
Grab a coffee and breakfast on the patio of this cozy eatery serving homemade pancakes and waffles all day, every day.
- Hours: 7am-8:01pm Monday and Tuesday, 7am-2:01pm Wednesday, 7am-8:01pm Thursday-Saturday, 7am-3:01pm Sunday.
- Address: 101-A Wimberley Square.
Dig into Hill-Country inspired cuisine for lunch, from the Bavarian pork roast with buttermilk-rye spätzle to the roasted poblano pimento cheese sandwich.
- Hours: 11am-9pm Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-3pm Sunday.
- Address: 111 River Road #110.
Enjoy dinner and live music at this family-friendly restaurant with shaded outdoor seating right on Cypress Creek.
- Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.
- Address: 14004 Ranch Road 12.
What to do
Watch free live glassblowing demos and tour art installations at this picturesque gallery and studio located between San Marcos and Wimberley.
- Demonstrations run 10:30am-3:30pm Thursday through Sunday. See the schedule.
- Address: 6469 Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos.
See the "Boot Whisperer" and find your perfect fit at this local gem — one of many good shops near the main square.
- Make an appointment with owner Ulli Johnston by calling 512-847-1219.
- Address: 13709 Ranch Road 12.
Every first Saturday of the month, explore hundreds of booths selling antiques, collectibles, crafts, foods and more.
- The outdoor market is open 7am-3pm on the first Saturday of March through December.
- Address: 601 FM 2325.
