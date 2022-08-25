Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.

Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.

Where to stay

1. Mustard Seed Treehouse

The view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.

Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.

Rate: $175+ per night.

Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

2. Sundown

Designed by a local husband-wife team, this tiny home expertly pairs modern decor with 1970s-inspired textures and tones.

Features: Loft bed and sleeper sofa, fully equipped kitchen, hot tub, spacious yard, charcoal grill, picnic table, hammock, WiFi, air conditioning and heating.

Rate: $155+ per night.

Location: Near Wimberley Square.

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. The Yurtopian

Book a private or communal yurt at this relaxing, adults-only spot.

Features: Outdoor kitchen, private bathroom, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, air conditioning and heating.

Rate: $250-$450 per night, depending on the yurt.

Address: 135 Winn Ranch Road.

Photo: Grant Pittman Photography

Photo: Grant Pittman Photography

Where to eat

1. Wimberley Cafe

Grab a coffee and breakfast on the patio of this cozy eatery serving homemade pancakes and waffles all day, every day.

Hours: 7am-8:01pm Monday and Tuesday, 7am-2:01pm Wednesday, 7am-8:01pm Thursday-Saturday, 7am-3:01pm Sunday.

Address: 101-A Wimberley Square.

2. The Leaning Pear

Dig into Hill-Country inspired cuisine for lunch, from the Bavarian pork roast with buttermilk-rye spätzle to the roasted poblano pimento cheese sandwich.

Photo: The Leaning Pear

Photo: The Leaning Pear

3. Chill's on the Creek

Enjoy dinner and live music at this family-friendly restaurant with shaded outdoor seating right on Cypress Creek.

Hours: 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.

Address: 14004 Ranch Road 12.

Photo: Chill's On The Creek

Photo: Chill's On The Creek

What to do

1. Wimberley Glassworks

Watch free live glassblowing demos and tour art installations at this picturesque gallery and studio located between San Marcos and Wimberley.

Demonstrations run 10:30am-3:30pm Thursday through Sunday. See the schedule.

Address: 6469 Ranch Road 12 in San Marcos.

Photo: Eric W. Pohl, courtesy of Wimberley Glassworks

Photo: Wimberley Glassworks

2. Wild West Store

See the "Boot Whisperer" and find your perfect fit at this local gem — one of many good shops near the main square.

Make an appointment with owner Ulli Johnston by calling 512-847-1219.

Address: 13709 Ranch Road 12.

3. Wimberley Market Days

Every first Saturday of the month, explore hundreds of booths selling antiques, collectibles, crafts, foods and more.

The outdoor market is open 7am-3pm on the first Saturday of March through December.

Address: 601 FM 2325.

Photo courtesy of Wimberley Market Days

