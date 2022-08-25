52 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley

Sami Sparber
exterior view of a private yurt
The Yurtopian. Photo: Texas Explorer/Amanda Spencer

Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.

Where to stay

1. Mustard Seed Treehouse

The view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.

  • Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.
  • Rate: $175+ per night.
  • Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River.
porch on treehouse with view of valley
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
kitchen and sofa view
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
bedroom
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

2. Sundown

Designed by a local husband-wife team, this tiny home expertly pairs modern decor with 1970s-inspired textures and tones.

  • Features: Loft bed and sleeper sofa, fully equipped kitchen, hot tub, spacious yard, charcoal grill, picnic table, hammock, WiFi, air conditioning and heating.
  • Rate: $155+ per night.
  • Location: Near Wimberley Square.
exterior of tiny home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
living room of tiny home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
loft sleeping area of tiny home
Photo courtesy of Airbnb

3. The Yurtopian

Book a private or communal yurt at this relaxing, adults-only spot.

  • Features: Outdoor kitchen, private bathroom, hot tub, outdoor shower, fire pit, air conditioning and heating.
  • Rate: $250-$450 per night, depending on the yurt.
  • Address: 135 Winn Ranch Road.
interior bedroom view of yurt
Photo: Grant Pittman Photography
nighttime exterior view of yurt with firepit raging
Photo: Grant Pittman Photography
Where to eat

1. Wimberley Cafe

Grab a coffee and breakfast on the patio of this cozy eatery serving homemade pancakes and waffles all day, every day.

  • Hours: 7am-8:01pm Monday and Tuesday, 7am-2:01pm Wednesday, 7am-8:01pm Thursday-Saturday, 7am-3:01pm Sunday.
  • Address: 101-A Wimberley Square.

2. The Leaning Pear

Dig into Hill-Country inspired cuisine for lunch, from the Bavarian pork roast with buttermilk-rye spätzle to the roasted poblano pimento cheese sandwich.

colorful cauliflower dish
Photo: The Leaning Pear
exterior view of the leaning pear
Photo: The Leaning Pear

3. Chill's on the Creek

Enjoy dinner and live music at this family-friendly restaurant with shaded outdoor seating right on Cypress Creek.

catfish dinner in a basket
Photo: Chill's On The Creek
outdoor patio shaded in wimberley
Photo: Chill's On The Creek
What to do

1. Wimberley Glassworks

Watch free live glassblowing demos and tour art installations at this picturesque gallery and studio located between San Marcos and Wimberley.

a person shapes glass
Photo: Eric W. Pohl, courtesy of Wimberley Glassworks
exterior of Wimberley Glassworks
Photo: Wimberley Glassworks

2. Wild West Store

See the "Boot Whisperer" and find your perfect fit at this local gem — one of many good shops near the main square.

  • Make an appointment with owner Ulli Johnston by calling 512-847-1219.
  • Address: 13709 Ranch Road 12.

3. Wimberley Market Days

Every first Saturday of the month, explore hundreds of booths selling antiques, collectibles, crafts, foods and more.

  • The outdoor market is open 7am-3pm on the first Saturday of March through December.
  • Address: 601 FM 2325.
people shop at Wimberley Market Days
Photo courtesy of Wimberley Market Days

Go deeper: Peruse our recommendations for getaways in Fredericksburg, Colorado Bend State Park and New Braunfels — three other beautiful spots within two hours of Austin.

