About eight in 10 Texas kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows.

Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week.

The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 81% of Texans between the ages of 6 months and 17 years have been infected with COVID-19 at least once.

Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

The big picture: 62% of Texans six months and older are fully vaccinated.

Yes, but: The latest BA.5 subvariant of omicron is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S., and it's the most transmissible we've seen since the start of the pandemic.

It can break through vaccines and evade antibodies from prior Omicron infections.

The good news: Studies suggest long COVID is rarer in children.