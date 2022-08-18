17 mins ago - Sports

San Antonio Spurs will play NBA games in Austin

Asher Price
Coyote, the Spurs' mascot, prepares to dunk.
The Spurs Coyote could be the most recognizable current member of the team when they visit Austin next spring. Photo: D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA action is headed to Austin.

Driving the news: The San Antonio Spurs will travel up the interstate to Austin for a pair of games on April 6 and April 8 at the Moody Center, the franchise announced Wednesday.

  • Of note: To mark the team's 50th season, the Spurs will also play in Mexico City in mid-December.

The big picture: Culturally, geographically and economically, the Spurs are uniquely positioned to cultivate a robust mega-region from Mexico to Austin.

Yes, but: Try naming three current Spurs.

But, but, but: We can still cheer on Pop.

What they're saying: The Austin engagement is about "fostering the next generation of fans," R.C. Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said.

What's next: Tickets for the Austin games go on sale in late September.

  • Plus: Tim will be the presenter at Manu's NBA Hall of Fame induction in Massachusetts in September; another chance for us to wax nostalgic about the Spurs' glory days.
