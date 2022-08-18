San Antonio Spurs will play NBA games in Austin
NBA action is headed to Austin.
Driving the news: The San Antonio Spurs will travel up the interstate to Austin for a pair of games on April 6 and April 8 at the Moody Center, the franchise announced Wednesday.
- Of note: To mark the team's 50th season, the Spurs will also play in Mexico City in mid-December.
The big picture: Culturally, geographically and economically, the Spurs are uniquely positioned to cultivate a robust mega-region from Mexico to Austin.
Yes, but: Try naming three current Spurs.
- Timmy, Tony and Manu are all retired. Kawhi betrayed us a few years ago. And the Spurs traded Dejounte in the off-season as part of their rebuild.
But, but, but: We can still cheer on Pop.
What they're saying: The Austin engagement is about "fostering the next generation of fans," R.C. Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said.
What's next: Tickets for the Austin games go on sale in late September.
- Plus: Tim will be the presenter at Manu's NBA Hall of Fame induction in Massachusetts in September; another chance for us to wax nostalgic about the Spurs' glory days.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.