NBA action is headed to Austin.

Driving the news: The San Antonio Spurs will travel up the interstate to Austin for a pair of games on April 6 and April 8 at the Moody Center, the franchise announced Wednesday.

Of note: To mark the team's 50th season, the Spurs will also play in Mexico City in mid-December.

The big picture: Culturally, geographically and economically, the Spurs are uniquely positioned to cultivate a robust mega-region from Mexico to Austin.

Yes, but: Try naming three current Spurs.

Timmy, Tony and Manu are all retired. Kawhi betrayed us a few years ago. And the Spurs traded Dejounte in the off-season as part of their rebuild.

But, but, but: We can still cheer on Pop.

What they're saying: The Austin engagement is about "fostering the next generation of fans," R.C. Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said.

What's next: Tickets for the Austin games go on sale in late September.